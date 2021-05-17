Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2021: APLS,CLOV,ZNTL

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) rose almost 20% after late Friday saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Empaveli medication as treatment for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease that causes red blood cells to break apart.

Clover Health (CLOV) fell 11% after the Medicare Advantage plan insurer reported a Q1 net loss of $48.4 million compared with a $28.2 million loss during the same quarter last year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) slid 5% after the oncology drug maker saw its net loss widen to $49.9 million compared with a $16.1 million loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $38.6 million net loss for the three months ended March 31.

