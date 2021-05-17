US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/17/2021: APLS, HIMS, INCY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were falling pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.15% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.40%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was over 13% higher after its Empaveli drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration as treatment for a life-threatening blood disease called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) was climbing by more than 2% after Q1 revenue climbed to $52.3 million from $30.1 million, compared with consensus of $48.7 million. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Incyte (INCY) was slightly advancing after saying both phase 3 studies under its TRuE-V clinical program evaluating ruxolitinib cream as potential topical therapy in adolescents and adults with the skin disease vitiligo met their primary endpoint.

