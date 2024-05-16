News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2024: CLVR, GLUE, BIIB, IONS, TRUP

May 16, 2024 — 03:58 pm EDT

Health care stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

In corporate news, Clever Leaves (CLVR) shares soared 34% after the company said a private investment fund incorporated in Brazil bought an 8.5% stake via open-market deals.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) said it has priced an underwritten offering of shares and warrants for expected gross proceeds of about $100 million. Its shares added 0.4%.

Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said they would cease development of BIIB105 after a phase 1/2 study showed the investigational ALS drug did not slow disease progression. Biogen shares dropped 2.2% and Ionis fell 4.4%.

Trupanion (TRUP) shares jumped 16% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral.

