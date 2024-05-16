Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2024: CLVR, GLUE, BIIB, IONS, TRUP

Health care stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was flat.

In corporate news, Clever Leaves (CLVR) shares soared 34% after the company said a private investment fund incorporated in Brazil bought an 8.5% stake via open-market deals.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) said it has priced an underwritten offering of shares and warrants for expected gross proceeds of about $100 million. Its shares added 0.4%.

Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said they would cease development of BIIB105 after a phase 1/2 study showed the investigational ALS drug did not slow disease progression. Biogen shares dropped 2.2% and Ionis fell 4.4%.

Trupanion (TRUP) shares jumped 16% after BofA Securities upgraded the company to buy from neutral.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.