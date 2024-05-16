News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2024: ARVN, PFE, BIIB, IONS, JNJ, XLV, IBB

May 16, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

Arvinas (ARVN) shares were up more than 6% after the company and Pfizer (PFE) said updated data from a phase 1b study evaluating metastatic breast cancer drug candidate vepdegestrant in combination with palbociclib for the treatment of advanced breast cancer demonstrated encouraging clinical activity.

Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) said they would cease development of BIIB105 after a phase 1/2 study showed the investigational ALS drug did not slow disease progression. Biogen stock was more than 1% lower in recent Thursday premarket activity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Proteologix, a private biotechnology company, for $850 million in cash. Johnson & Johnson shares were up 0.1% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

