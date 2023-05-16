News & Insights

US Markets
VKTX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2023: VKTX, AGL, LH, XLV, IBB

May 16, 2023 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down nearly 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 1.2% higher.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) was gaining more than 7% after saying its phase 2b clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease, has met its primary endpoint.

Agilon health (AGL) was down more than 5% after it priced a secondary public offering of about 86.9 million common shares at $21.50 per share.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) was advancing nearly 4% after saying it has agreed to acquire Providence Health & Services' outreach laboratory business and select assets in Oregon for undisclosed terms, as part of a broadening strategic relationship in the region.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
AGL
LH
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.