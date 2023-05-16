Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2023: VKTX, AGL, LH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down nearly 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 1.2% higher.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) was gaining more than 7% after saying its phase 2b clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a liver disease, has met its primary endpoint.

Agilon health (AGL) was down more than 5% after it priced a secondary public offering of about 86.9 million common shares at $21.50 per share.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) was advancing nearly 4% after saying it has agreed to acquire Providence Health & Services' outreach laboratory business and select assets in Oregon for undisclosed terms, as part of a broadening strategic relationship in the region.

