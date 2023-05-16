Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2023: PFE, SGEN, AMGN, HZNP, MRVI, AZN

Health care stocks were declining in late afternoon trading with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) off 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 2%.

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) amended the terms on a bond sale of about $30 billion to help fund its acquisition of Seagen (SGEN), Bloomberg reported. Pfizer shares were down 0.4%.

The US Federal Trade Commission said it has filed a lawsuit in federal court to block Amgen's (AMGN) planned $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Horizon shares slumped 14% while Amgen was down 2.4%.

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) has been approached by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners with a non-binding offer, Reuters reported. Maravai shares were down 11%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) will not renew its membership of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a US drug lobby group, Reuters reported. AstraZeneca was up 0.4%.

