HZNP

Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2023: HZNP, AMGN, MRVI, AZN

May 16, 2023 — 02:12 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing almost 2%.

In company news, the US Federal Trade Commission said it has filed a lawsuit in federal court to block Amgen's (AMGN) planned $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Horizon shares slumped past 15% while Amgen was down 1.5%.

Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) has been approached by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners with a non-binding offer, Reuters reported. Maravai shares were down almost 7%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) will not renew its membership of US drug lobby group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Reuters reported. AstraZeneca was up 0.7%.

