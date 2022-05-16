Health Care Sector Update for 05/16/2022: CMRX, EBS, VALN, ATAI, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up by 0.01% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently advancing by 0.12%.

Chimerix (CMRX) was shedding over 52% in value after announcing a deal to sell its exclusive rights to brincidofovir, including smallpox treatment Tembexa, to Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) for up to $337.5 million.

Valneva (VALN) was 22% lower after saying the European Commission intends to terminate its advance purchase agreement for the company's inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

Atai Life Sciences (ATAI) was down more than 3% after it reported a Q1 loss of $0.24 per diluted share, as compared with earnings of $0.01 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.24.

