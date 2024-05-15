Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2024: NVO, BCRX, TTOO, BIIB

Health care stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index up 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 1.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1.3%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic could bankrupt the US health care system if the prices are not reduced, a report by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee suggested Wednesday. Novo Nordisk shares were rising 1.3%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) shares jumped nearly 19% after it reported in regulatory filings Wednesday that several of its executives bought shares in the company earlier in the week.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) surged past 43% after the company announced a preferred-to-common stock conversion by entities affiliated with CRG Servicing.

Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai said late Tuesday that Eisai initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application to the US Food and Drug Administration for a weekly maintenance treatment for early Alzheimer's disease. Biogen shares spiked 3.6%.

