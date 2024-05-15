News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2024: BIIB, GDRX, CASI

May 15, 2024 — 01:52 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 1.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.4%.

In corporate news, Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai said late Tuesday that Eisai initiated a rolling submission of a biologics license application to the US Food and Drug Administration for a weekly maintenance treatment for early Alzheimer's disease. Biogen shares rose 4%.

GoodRx (GDRX) shares jumped more than 9% after the company said it has signed a direct contracting agreement with supermarket operator Kroger (KR) to deliver lower prescription prices at over 2,200 Kroger pharmacy locations in the US.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) said Wednesday that it has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to proceed with a phase 1/2 trial of CID-103 in adults with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia, a type of platelet disorder. Its shares popped 5.1%.

