Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2024: ARQT, PBH, GDRX, KR, XLV, IBB

May 15, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Health care stocks rose pre-bell Wednesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently 0.3% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.6%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) rallied past 13% after the company reported a narrower loss and higher revenue in Q1.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) fell more than 10% after the company reported a surprise drop in fiscal Q4 earnings and sales.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) said it has signed a direct contracting agreement with supermarket chain Kroger (KR) to deliver lower prescription prices at over 2,200 Kroger pharmacy locations in the US. GoodRx Holdings was up 3% pre-bell.

