SRPT

Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2023: SRPT, ATNX, ALGS, XLV, IBB

May 15, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was unchanged and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently climbing by 0.36%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) was up more than 26% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted to support the accelerated approval of SRP-9001 for the treatment of ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene.

Athenex (ATNX) was shedding over 55% in value after the company and certain of its subsidiaries filed for voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) was climbing by nearly 25% after saying it plans to collaborate with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech for the use of its oligonucleotide platform to research and develop oligonucleotides for the treatment of liver diseases in China.

