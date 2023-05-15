Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2023: ATNX, TEVA, GSK, QURE, SRPT

Health care stocks were mostly declining late Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, Athenex (ATNX) said the company and some of its subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Athenex shares sank almost 62%.

The US Supreme Court declined to hear Teva Pharmaceuticals' (TEVA) challenge to a $235 million award to GSK (GSK) in a patent dispute regarding generic drugs related to heart medication, several media outlets reported. Teva shares were up 0.6% and GSK was up 0.7%.

uniQure (QURE) said it will sell part of the royalty rights due to the company from CSL Behring from the net sales of hemophilia drug Hemgenix to HealthCare Royalty and Sagard Healthcare for up to $400 million in cash. uniQure shares fell 1.0%.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) jumped past 30% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted to support the accelerated approval of SRP-9001 to treat ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

