Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2020: TTPH,ACRX,LJPC,OMCL,OCUL,REGN,BPMC

Health care stocks turned moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing about 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.8% in recent trade.

In company news, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) rose over 30% after the antibiotics company said it received an unsolicited $27 million takeover bid from privately held Melinta Therapeutics. Tetraphase said Melinta's all-cash offer, which also includes up to $12.5 million in contingent value rights, "could reasonably be expected" to lead to a superior buyout offer under terms of its existing merger agreement with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX). Tetraphase also is evaluating a recent offer from La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (LJPC) valued up to $34.8 million in cash and stock.

Omnicell (OMCL) gained 3% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Randall Lipps this week exercised employee stock options to buy an additional 7,950 of the medical device company's shares at $44.25 each and boosting his direct stake to 162,352 shares.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) climbed more than 14% after the biopharmaceuticals firm said it has revised a collaboration and licensing agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to shift its focus to developing an extended-delivery formulation of Regeneron's aflibercept ophthalmic medication instead of their current work on an intravitreal-delivery implant to treat wet macular degeneration.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) was ending fractionally lower after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter rejecting the new drug application for the company's Ayvakit medication to treat unresectable or metastatic fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company did not elaborate on the agency objections but said it would seek to commercialize Ayvakit in the US for other approved indications and pursue marketing approvals in other regions.

