Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2020: OMCL,OCUL,REGN,BPMC

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index rose 2.0%.

In company news, Omnicell (OMCL) gained 5.4% after a new regulatory filing showed board chairman and CEO Randall Lipps this week exercised employee stock options to buy an additional 7,950 of the medical device company's shares at $44.25 each and boosting his direct stake to 162,352 shares.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) climbed more than 10% after the biopharmaceuticals firm said it has revised collaboration and licensing agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to shift its focus to developing an extended-delivery formulation of Regeneron's aflibercept ophthalmic medication instead of their current work on an intravitreal-delivery implant to treat wet macular degeneration.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) was fractionally lower after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter rejecting the new drug application for the company's Ayvakit medication to treat unresectable or metastatic fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company did not elaborate on the agency objections but said it would seek to commercialize Ayvakit in the US for other approved indications and pursue marketing approvals in other regions.

