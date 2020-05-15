Health Care Sector Update for 05/15/2020: ABT, MYO, OCUL, REGN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower in Friday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was inactive while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.74% lower recently

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was down more than 2% after saying the results of a New York University study showing its ID NOW COVID-19 testing technology misses sensitivity marks were not consistent with the results of other studies. Abbott said the study was conducted "in ways that it was not designed to be used" because ID NOW should be used near the patient with a direct swab test method.

Myomo (MYO) was declining more than 6% after it posted a Q1 net loss of $2.51 per share, compared with a loss of $6.82 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $2.06 per share.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) was 8% higher as it amended its collaboration and licensing deal with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to develop treatments for eye conditions based on Ocular's hydrogel technology and Regeneron's vascular endothelial growth factor-targeting compounds, shifting the collaboration's focus to the research and development of an extended delivery formulation of aflibercept via the suprachoroidal space. Regeneron was marginally lower recently.

