Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2024: SYRA, ME, PTPI, PLRX

Health care stocks were decreasing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally lower and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In corporate news, Syra Health (SYRA) said Tuesday it has secured a subcontractor role with LUKE, a prime contractor on a 10-year $43 billion Defense Health Agency contract. Syra shares surged 17%.

23andMe (ME) unit Lemonaid Health is now offering Petros Pharmaceuticals' (PTPI) prescription erectile dysfunction drug Stendra through its telehealth platform, the company said Tuesday. 23andMe shares jumped nearly 12% while Petros shares were shedding 2%.

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) said Tuesday a 12-week treatment in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with Bexotegrast resulted in a reduction of total lung collagen based on topline results from a phase 2a trial. Its shares rose 2.4%.

