Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2024: PTCT, PROF, HQY, CNDT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was a slight 0.1% lower recently.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) shares were up more than 7% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for its biologics license application for gene therapy Upstaza.

Profound Medical (PROF) shares were over 8% higher after the company said it received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for its TULSA-AI Contouring Assistant for use with its TULSA-PRO system to treat prostate disease.

HealthEquity (HQY) said it completed its acquisition of BenefitWallet from Conduent (CNDT). HealthEquity shares were over 2% lower pre-bell.

