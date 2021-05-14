Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2021: SLDB,FATE,HAE,ABCL

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF rising 0.6% each.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.2% in late regular-hours trade.

In company news, Solid Biosciences (SLDB) slumped nearly 22% after Friday saying a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who was dosed with its SGT-001 experimental gene therapy last month experienced a drug-related inflammatory response that was classified as a serious adverse event.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) fell 7.5% after the company reported Q1 net income of $0.37 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

To the upside, Haemonetics (HAE) climbed 7.7% after a CJS Securities upgrade of the company to outperform from market perform.

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) rose 7.3% after reporting encouraging interim data from phase I testing of its natural killer cells in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, with four of the nine patients in the FT516 monotherapy study showing objective responses and complete leukemic blast clearance from their bone marrow.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.