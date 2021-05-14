Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2021: FATE,HAE,ABCL

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was adding 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.2%.

In company news, Fate Therapeutics (FATE) rose 8.8% after reporting encouraging interim data from phase I testing of its natural killer cells in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, with four of the nine patients in the FT516 monotherapy study showing objective responses and complete leukemic blast clearance from their bone marrow.

Haemonetics (HAE) climbed 8.6% after a CJS Securities upgrade of the company to outperform from market perform.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) fell 4.6% after the company reported Q1 net income of $0.37 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share net loss during the same quarter last year but still missing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

