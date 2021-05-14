US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2021: BNGO, RDY, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were rallying premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.53% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1% recently.

Bionano Genomics (BNGO) was climbing past 18% after saying it narrowed its net loss to $9.95 million from $10.51 million a year earlier, against the average estimate of a $12.12 million loss from two analysts in a Capital IQ poll.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) was slightly lower as it posted fiscal Q4 earnings of 33.29 Indian rupees ($0.46) per share, down from 46.01 rupees per share a year earlier.

Biogen (BIIB) was down almost 1% after saying topline results from a phase 2/3 study of cotoretigene toliparvovec to treat patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa failed to meet its primary endpoint.

