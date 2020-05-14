Health Care Sector Update for 05/14/2020: IMUX,AXLA, MEIP, XLV, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were flat-to-lower in premarket trading Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) were unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down more than 1% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) dropped 0.7%.

Stocks moving on news include Immunic (IMUX), which added more than 23% after receiving its regulatory approval from German health authority to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial on IMU-838, the company's drug candidate for moderate COVID-19 cases. The first dosing is anticipated later in May with top-line results expected later in 2020.

MEI Pharma (MEIP) gained more than 5% after releasing positive data on two clinical studies it is currently conducting in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies for the potential treatment of certain cancers.

Meanwhile, Axcella Health (AXLA) retreated more than 1% after the company priced its public offering of 11 million common shares at $4.75 per share for gross proceeds of about $52.3 million.

