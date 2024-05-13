News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2024: LEGN, FTRE, INCY, XLV, IBB

May 13, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Monday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slightly lower and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down 0.3%.

Legend Biotech (LEGN) was up more than 5% after reporting its Q1 net loss narrowed as revenue increased during the period.

Fortrea Holdings (FTRE) was more tha 2% lower after it reported that it swung to a Q1 adjusted loss as revenue declined during the period.

Incyte (INCY) was more than 6% higher after saying its directors has authorized a $2 billion share buyback and has launched a modified Dutch auction tender offer to buy back its common stock to $52 to $60 per share for a total of up to $1.67 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

