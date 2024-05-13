News & Insights

US Markets
FTRE

Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2024: FTRE, WBA, INCY

May 13, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Fortrea (FTRE) lowered its full-year revenue outlook on Monday as the clinical development and patient access solution provider's Q1 financial results missed market expectations. Its shares tumbled 16%.

Incyte (INCY) shares surged 7.4% after the company said its board authorized a $2 billion share buyback program.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is seeking potential buyers for the 7 billion British pound ($8.8 billion) Boots drugstore chain in the UK, Bloomberg reported Monday. Walgreens shares popped 5.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTRE
WBA
INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.