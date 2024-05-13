Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2024: FTRE, WBA, INCY

Health care stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.6%.

In corporate news, Fortrea (FTRE) lowered its full-year revenue outlook on Monday as the clinical development and patient access solution provider's Q1 financial results missed market expectations. Its shares tumbled 16%.

Incyte (INCY) shares surged 7.4% after the company said its board authorized a $2 billion share buyback program.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) is seeking potential buyers for the 7 billion British pound ($8.8 billion) Boots drugstore chain in the UK, Bloomberg reported Monday. Walgreens shares popped 5.3%.

