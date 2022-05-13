Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2022: PTE,NOTV,EMBC

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other industry sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.0% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.3%.

In company news, PolarityTE (PTE) rose over 50% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to the company's SkinTE skin-repair product.

Inotiv (NOTV) climbed almost 40% after the drug discovery company reported a 646% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $140.3 million and topping the two-analyst consensus expecting $120.6 million in sales during the three months ended March 31. It also is projecting at least $510 million in FY22 sales, blowing past the Street view looking for $470.5 million in revenue this year.

Embecta (EMBC) fell more than 10% after the medical device company reported Q2 net income of $1.38 per share, down from $1.87 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue dropped 3% to $274.5 million as sales volume for its diabetes-management tools declined and the company also experienced currency-exchange headwinds. Analyst estimates were not available.

