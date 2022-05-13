Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2022: EQRX,PTE,NOTV,EMBC

Health care stocks were ending moderately higher compared with most other industry sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 3.3%.

In company news, EQRx (EQRX) gained over 27% after the immunotherapies company Friday reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.04 per share, reversing its $0.09 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.25 per share net loss for the three months ended March 31.

PolarityTE (PTE) rose over 39% after the US Food and Drug Administration issued a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to the company's SkinTE skin-repair product.

Inotiv (NOTV) climbed almost 38% after the drug discovery company reported a 646% increase in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $140.3 million and topping the two-analyst consensus expecting $120.6 million in sales during the three months ended March 31. It also is projecting at least $510 million in FY22 sales, blowing past the Street view looking for $470.5 million in revenue this year.

To the downside, Embecta (EMBC) fell 10% after the medical device company reported Q2 net income of $1.38 per share, down from $1.87 per share during the year-ago period, while revenue dropped 3% to $274.5 million as sales volume for its diabetes-management tools declined and the company also experienced currency-exchange headwinds. Analyst estimates were not available.

