US Markets
DVAX

Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2022: DVAX, EPAY, LNTH, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.93% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1% recently.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading opens on May 17, according to a press release issued by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Dynavax Technologies was climbing past 13% recently.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was over 4% higher after saying it has started dosing patients in a phase 2 trial of its imaging agent NM-01 to evaluate programmed death-ligand 1, or PD-L1, expression in cancer cells.

Swiss medical regulator Swissmedic has approved Moderna's (MRNA) Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine for use by children ages six to 11 years, according to an agency news release. Moderna was recently up more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVAX EPAY LNTH MRNA XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular