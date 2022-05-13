Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2022: DVAX, EPAY, LNTH, MRNA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.93% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up more than 1% recently.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) will replace Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective before trading opens on May 17, according to a press release issued by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Dynavax Technologies was climbing past 13% recently.

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) was over 4% higher after saying it has started dosing patients in a phase 2 trial of its imaging agent NM-01 to evaluate programmed death-ligand 1, or PD-L1, expression in cancer cells.

Swiss medical regulator Swissmedic has approved Moderna's (MRNA) Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine for use by children ages six to 11 years, according to an agency news release. Moderna was recently up more than 1%.

