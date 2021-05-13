Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2021: MPLN,HCA,HUGE

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was slipping 0.2%, reversing an earlier advance.

In company news, MultiPlan (MPLN) rose 14.5% after the health care analytics company reported a Q1 profit of $0.07 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share loss during the year-ago quarter.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) climbed 1.6% after disclosing plans to sell the Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., to privately held AdventHealth for about $635 million and completing HCA's divestiture of hospitals in greater Atlanta region.

FSD Pharma (HUGE) fell 3.6% after the pharmaceuticals research and development company said it filed a criminal complaint with Canadian authorities alleging its former chief financial officer and a dissident shareholder interfered with the company's banking relationships in a bid to disrupt its business operations during the proxy contest now underway at FSD Pharma.

