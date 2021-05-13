Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2021: HAE, MPLN, SHC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.15% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.26% recently.

Haemonetics (HAE) was slipping past 9% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.46 per share, down from $0.69 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.67 per share.

MultiPlan (MPLN) was gaining nearly 10% after posting Q1 earnings per share of $0.07, versus a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.00.

Sotera Health (SHC) was more than 6% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, up from $0.10 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.16.

