US Markets
HAE

Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2021: HAE, MPLN, SHC, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were gaining in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.15% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was climbing by 0.26% recently.

Haemonetics (HAE) was slipping past 9% as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted net income of $0.46 per share, down from $0.69 per share in the previous year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.67 per share.

MultiPlan (MPLN) was gaining nearly 10% after posting Q1 earnings per share of $0.07, versus a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected $0.00.

Sotera Health (SHC) was more than 6% higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, up from $0.10 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HAE MPLN SHC XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular