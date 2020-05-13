Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2020: TAK, BYSI, SDGR, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) 0.10% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) up 0.38% in recent trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) was more than 7% higher as it posted fiscal 2019 core earnings of JPY387 ($3.62) per share, up JPY52 from last year.

BeyondSpring (BYSI) was advancing nearly 8% after saying it has received a US patent for its lead product candidate Plinabulin for use in treating severe chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) from Taxane in cancer patients.

Schrodinger (SDGR) was declining by more than 9% after it reported Q1 loss of $0.34 per share, compared with $0.98 loss per share reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.25 loss per share.

