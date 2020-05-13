Health Care Sector Update for 05/13/2020: ENOB,PGNY,TPTX,SDGR

Health care stocks resumed their earlier declines late in Wednesday's session, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping about 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) raced over 31% higher on Wednesday after the drugmaker presented data from three studies showing its cell therapy may have significant potential to treat the human immunodeficiency and hepatitis B viruses. One study found a 164% increase in the number of genetically modified cells making their way to the bone marrow of HIV patients and producing new blood cells. Another presentation explained how the increase in engraftment occurred and Enochian also presented additional data supporting an earlier study that showed the therapy eliminated up to 97% of HBV-infected cells.

Progyny (PGNY) climbed almost 29% after the health care benefits manager late Tuesday reported Q1 net income of $0.04 per share, up from $0.01 during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02. Revenue increased 71.6% year-over-year to $81 million, exceeding the $71.81 million Street view.

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) rose more than 8% after the precision oncology company said the US Food and Drug Administration has designated its repotrectinib investigational treatment for advanced ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients for a fast-track review. The company also narrowed its Q1 net loss to $1.69 per share GAAP from a $3.97 loss during the same quarter last year.

Schrodinger (SDGR) dropped 5.6% after the drug discovery firm reported a Q1 net loss of $0.34 per share, improving on a $0.98 loss during the same quarter last year but trailing the Capital IQ consensus for a $0.25 loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.