SPRY

Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2023: SPRY, AMLX, HROW, XLV, IBB

May 12, 2023 — 09:08 am EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was advancing by 0.28% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.19% recently.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) was rallying by more than 55% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drug Advisory Committee has voted in favor of Neffy for adults and children.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) was gaining over 7% in value after reporting that it swung to Q1 net income of $0.02 per diluted share from a loss of $0.93 a share last year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a $0.22 loss a share.

Harrow Health (HROW) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q1 core loss of $0.03 per diluted share, swinging from core earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago.

