Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2023: AZN, NVO, LLY, AIRS, SPRY

May 12, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Health care stocks were slipping in late Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both dropping 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was declining 0.3%.

In company news, AstraZeneca (AZN) entered into an exclusive license deal with LaNova Medicines to research, develop, and commercialize LM-305. AstraZeneca shares were little changed.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Wegovy, Eli Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro and other weight-loss drugs aren't a "silver bullet" for addressing obesity, said Francesco Branca, World Health Organization director of nutrition and food safety, Reuters reported. Novo Nordisk's shares were rising 1.2% while Eli Lilly was up 0.1%.

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) said it is opening its first overseas location in London. Shares of the company, which also reported an increase in Q1 revenue on Friday, surged 37%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY) shares soared 80% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration's Pulmonary-Allergy Drug Advisory Committee has voted in favor of Neffy for adults and children.

