Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2022: ASND, PRVA, ABC, WBA

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was rising 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 1.6%.

In company news, Ascendis Pharma (ASND) fell over 3.3% on Thursday, earlier dropping 21% to touch its lowest share price since December 2018, after the Danish drug maker overnight saw its Q1 loss widen to 2.21 euros per share compared with its 1.17 euros per share loss during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a 1.99 euro loss per share loss and upstaging a better-than-expected revenue growth.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) slid 7.5% after Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) priced a $900 million secondary offering of 6.0 million AmerisourceBergen shares at $150 each, or 7% under Wednesday's closing price. The overnight stock sale reduced Walgreen's equity stake in the pharmaceuticals distribution company to 25.2% from 28.1% previously.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) climbed 9.4% after the physician-enablement company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.12 per share, improving on a $0.10 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew to $313.8 million, also exceeding the $294.6 million analyst mean.

