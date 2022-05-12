US Markets
ABC

Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2022: ABC, WBA, VERU, SHCR, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.31%.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) was over 8% lower after Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) sold 6.0 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock at a price of $150 per share, decreasing its ownership in AmerisourceBergen to 25.2% from about 28.1%.

Veru (VERU) was down more than 8% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with a loss of $0.04 a year ago. Four out of five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

Sharecare (SHCR) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, unchanged from the figure a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected a loss of $0.04.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC WBA VERU SHCR XLV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular