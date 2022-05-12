Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2022: ABC, WBA, VERU, SHCR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.1% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.31%.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) was over 8% lower after Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) sold 6.0 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock at a price of $150 per share, decreasing its ownership in AmerisourceBergen to 25.2% from about 28.1%.

Veru (VERU) was down more than 8% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with a loss of $0.04 a year ago. Four out of five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

Sharecare (SHCR) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.02 per diluted share, unchanged from the figure a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected a loss of $0.04.

