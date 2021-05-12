Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2021: INO, SIEN, CLLS, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down in premarket Wednesday trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping 0.38% and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was over 1% lower.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) was up about 3% after saying its COVID-19 vaccine candidate may have potential to induce immune responses against different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, based on data from its preclinical study.

Sientra (SIEN) was about 8% higher after saying its Q1 non-GAAP net loss was $0.10 per share, compared with a loss of $0.31 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.27 per share. Separately, Sientra (SIEN) said it has agreed to sell its miraDry business to health care growth equity firm 1315 Capital.

Cellectis (CLLS) was up more than 1% after Sanofi (SNY) agreed to supply the alemtuzumab antibody for use in Cellectis' clinical trials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.