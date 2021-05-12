Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2021: ARRY,RMED,BNR

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Array Technologies (ARRY) dropped almost 37% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.19 per share, down from $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Ra Medical Systems (RMED) was over 24% higher on Wednesday after the excimer lasers company overnight reported a $2.48 per share net loss for its Q1 ended March 31, improving on a $13.98 per share loss during the year-ago quarter.

Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) rose 15% after the precision oncology company was selected to join the MSCI China Index following the US market close on May 27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.