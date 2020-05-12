Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2020: NTLA,NVAX,MYOK,GNFT

Health care stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index still rising less than 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing about 0.1% in late trade.

In company news, Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) climbed just over 4% after Tuesday announcing positive pre-clinical data for its NTLA-5001 engineered cell therapy candidate to treat acute myeloid leukemia. The company also is scheduled to provide a Friday update showing its NTLA-2002 product candidate produced a sustained 90% reduction in kallikrein activity in non-human primates with hereditary angioedema at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy virtual annual meeting now running through May 15.

Novavax (NVAX) jumped almost 67% after late Monday saying it was eligible for up to $388 million in fresh funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The biopharmaceuticals company will begin phase I/II testing of the antigen and its Matrix-M adjuvant later this month in Australia and it is expecting to produce over one billion doses in 2021. Novavax also reported a Q1 net loss of $0.58 per share, improving on a $2.11 per share loss during the year-ago period.

MyoKardia (MYOK) climbed nearly 17% after the specialty drugmaker late Monday disclosed plans for a $450 million public offering of its common shares. The company also will provide underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to $67.5 million in additional shares to cover potential overallotments. Net proceeds will be used to fund the regulatory process and potential commercial launch of the company's mavacamten drug candidate to treat obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and advancing other prospective cardiovascular drug therapies.

Genfit (GNFT) plunged 67% to a record low of $7.11 per share after interim results from phase III testing of its elafibranor drug candidate showed the prospective treatment for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis failed to meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in disease symptoms compared with a placebo. Of the 717 patients who received elafibranor, the response rate was 19.2% while 14.7% of the 313 patients in the placebo group had positive responses.

