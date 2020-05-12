Health Care Sector Update for 05/12/2020: CBAY,NNVC, GNFT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.60% higher, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.47% recently.

Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) was surging past 151% after saying an independent panel of experts supports the lifting of a clinical hold on its seladelpar liver disease treatment, following an independent analysis of the results of its phase 2b NASH study.

NanoViricides (NNVC) was gaining more than 34% in value after announcing a confidential disclosure agreement to explore a collaboration with an Asian pharmaceutical company over its COVID-19 program.

GENFIT (GNFT) was plunging more than 66% after saying an interim analysis of its late-stage trial of elafibranor in adults with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, the more severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, failed to meet its primary endpoint against placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.