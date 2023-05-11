News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2023: UNH, GSK, STE

May 11, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were dropping Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.7%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) UnitedHealthcare Insurance unit will pay a civil penalty of $1 million and reimburse about $1.4 million to students after the New York State Department of Financial Services found that the company charged unapproved rates to students covered under blanket health insurance contracts with educational institutions. UnitedHealth Group's shares were down 0.5%.

GSK (GSK) said Thursday it plans to sell 240 million shares in its consumer healthcare spinoff Haleon, or about 2.5% of Haleon's total shares, through a placement to institutional investors. GSK shares were 1% lower.

Steris (STE) shares rose 9% after it reported late Wednesday fiscal Q4 results that topped estimates by analysts.

