Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2023: PHAR, CRL, RVPH, XLV, IBB

May 11, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Health care stocks were relatively steady premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was nearly 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

Pharming Group (PHAR) was retreating by more than 13% after it reported a Q1 loss of about $0.02 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of about $0.01 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per diluted share, up from $2.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.59.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) was climbing 0.2% amid plans to submit an investigational new drug application for brilaroxazine, its lead drug candidate for the potential treatment of psoriasis, in 2024.

