Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2023: PHAR, CRL, RVPH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were relatively steady premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was nearly 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive.

Pharming Group (PHAR) was retreating by more than 13% after it reported a Q1 loss of about $0.02 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of about $0.01 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per diluted share, up from $2.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.59.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings (RVPH) was climbing 0.2% amid plans to submit an investigational new drug application for brilaroxazine, its lead drug candidate for the potential treatment of psoriasis, in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.