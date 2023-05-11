News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2023: OLMA, UNH, GSK, STE

May 11, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were dropping late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.8%.

In company news, Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) shares rose 2.1% after the company said interim results from a phase 1b/2 trial showed OP-1250 combined with palbociclib was "safe and well-tolerated" with no interaction in patients with certain types of metastatic breast cancer.

UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) UnitedHealthcare Insurance unit will pay a civil penalty of $1 million and reimburse about $1.4 million to students after the New York State Department of Financial Services found the company charged unapproved rates to students covered under blanket health insurance contracts with educational institutions. UnitedHealth Group's shares were down 0.4%.

GSK (GSK) said it plans to sell 240 million shares in its consumer health-care spinoff Haleon, or about 2.5% of Haleon's total shares, through a placement to institutional investors. GSK shares were 0.7% lower.

Steris (STE) shares rose 9.8% after the company reported late Wednesday fiscal Q4 results that topped estimates by analysts.

