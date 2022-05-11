Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2022: VERU, XCUR, PRGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.49% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping past 1% recently.

Veru (VERU) was gaining over 23% in value after saying it plans to request emergency use authorization, or EUA, for its experimental COVID-19 drug sabizabulin in the second quarter of 2022, following a Pre-EUA meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Exicure (XCUR) said it agreed to sell 26,021,111 shares of its common stock at $0.1937 per share to certain accredited investors in a private placement in public equity financing at a premium, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $5 million. Exicure was recently up more than 20%.

Perrigo (PRGO) reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $0.50 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.42. Perrigo was recently up more than 1%.

