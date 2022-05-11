Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2022: TNGX,RGLS,QGEN,NVAX

Health care stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 3.4%.

In company news, Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) was sinking 7.1%, earlier Wednesday falling over 8% to a record low of $4.60 a share, after the oncology company reported a Q1 loss Wednesday of $0.29 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier but missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.28 per share loss for the three months ended March 31.

Qiagen (QGEN) was declining 1.4% after the diagnostic consumables firm Wednesday announced plans to acquire a 96% stake in BLIRT through a series of transactions with shareholders at the maker of recombinant enzymes. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Novavax (NVAX) fell over 20% after B Riley Wednesday cut its price target for the vaccine company by $22 to $181 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

Among gainers, Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) climbed over 70% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for the company's RGLS8429 drug candidate to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, clearing the way for Regulus to begin phase I testing to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics later during the current quarter.

