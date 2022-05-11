US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2022: RGLS,QGEN,NVAX

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.4%.

In company news, Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) climbed over 66% after the US Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug application for the company's RGLS8429 drug candidate to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, clearing the way for Regulus to begin phase I testing to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics later during the current quarter.

Qiagen (QGEN) was declining fractionally after the diagnostic consumables firm Wednesday announced plans to acquire a 96% stake in BLIRT through a series of transactions with shareholders at the maker of recombinant enzymes. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Novavax (NVAX) fell almost 12% after B Riley Wednesday cut its price target for the vaccine company by $22 to $181 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the stock.

