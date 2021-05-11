US Markets
RCKT

Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2021: RCKT,NVAX,KOD,SWAV

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.4% shortly before the closing bell.

In company news, Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) fell 3.3% after UBS Tuesday cut its price target for the gene therapy company by $5 to $70 but also reiterated its buy stock rating in response to Rocket late Monday reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.65 per share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.06 per share.

Novavax (NVAX) dropped 14% after the company saw its Q1 net loss widen to $3.05 a share compared with its $0.58 a share loss during the same quarter last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) declined 2.8% after the drug maker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.27 per share on $371,120 in revenue compared with a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter last year on $1.3 million in revenue.

To the upside, ShockWave Medical (SWAV) rose 18% after reporting a 110% year over year increase in Q1 revenue to $31.9 million, topping the $31.4 million Street view. The intravascular lithotripsy technology company also is projecting FY21 revenue in a range of $195 million to $205 million, also exceeding the $166.3 million consensus call.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCKT NVAX KOD SWAV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular