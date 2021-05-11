Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2021: NVAX,KOD,SWAV

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Novavax (NVAX) dropped almost 12% after the company saw its Q1 net loss widen to $3.05 a share compared with its $0.58 a share loss during the same quarter last year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) declined 1.8% after the drug maker reported a Q1 net loss of $0.27 per share on $371,120 in revenue compared with a $0.26 per share loss during the same quarter last year on $1.3 million in revenue.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) rose nearly 24% after late reporting a 110% year over year increase in Q1 revenue to $31.9 million, topping the $31.4 million Street view. The intravascular lithotripsy technology company also is projecting FY21 revenue in a range of $195 million to $205 million, also topping the $166.3 million consensus call.

