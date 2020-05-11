US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2020: QDEL, AMRX, CAH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Monday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.51% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) 0.46% lower.

Quidel (QDEL) was up more than 16% after saying it has obtained the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 assay, called Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) was climbing past 14% as it reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.20, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter was $498.5 million, up from $446.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.09 and revenue of $446.1 million.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was up more than 7% after it posted fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.62 per diluted share, up from $1.59 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected non-GAAP earnings of $1.45.

