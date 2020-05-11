Health Care Sector Update for 05/11/2020: PLX,APOP,ZYNE,BLUE

Health care stocks added to their market-leading gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up almost 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 4.1% in late trade.

In company news, Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) was ahead about 6% after Monday reporting positive topline results from phase III testing of its PRX-102 drug candidate, with the company's prospective treatment for Fabry disease showing "substantial improvement" in renal function in both male and female patients over the course of the 12-month trial. PRX-102 also was well-tolerated, "with all adverse events being transient in nature," the company said.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) jumped over 70% after the company reported positive pre-clinical data for its ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation process, saying it showed "robust" engraftment and retained its immune reconstitution and anti-leukemic effects. Based on the results, the biotechnology company has started phase I/II testing in adults undergoing stem cell transplant.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) climbed almost 11% after the specialty drugmaker said it has enough funds to continue operating beyond the expected submission of new drug applications and potential approval of its Zygel transdermal cannabinoid therapy for neuropsychiatric disorders in patients with genetically confirmed Fragile X syndrome. The company is expecting top-line results for late-stage trial of Zygel before the end of June and is planning to submit the new drug application for Zygel during the second half of 2020 and possible FDA approval by mid-2021, it said.

Bluebird bio (BLUE) rose almost 1% after the company reported a $3.64 per share Q1 net loss and a 75.2% year-over-year sales increase to $21.9 million, crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $4.05 per share loss and $8 million in sales for the three months ended March 31. The company also said Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) agreed to give up milestone and royalty obligations for Bluebird's Idecabtagene Vicleucel B-cell maturation antigen-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapy in exchange for a one-time, $200 million payment.

