Health Care Sector Update for 05/10/2024: NVAX, SNY, MRNA, PGNY

May 10, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) eased 0.1%.

In corporate news, Novavax (NVAX) shares doubled after it struck a licensing deal with Sanofi (SNY) to co-commercialize the former's adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine and develop combination vaccines against influenza. Sanofi rose 0.8%.

Moderna (MRNA) shares dropped 4.1% after the US Food and Drug Administration pushed back its pending review of the company's respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to the end of the month due to "administrative constraints."

Progyny (PGNY) shares plunged 19% after the company reported a revenue miss in Q1. KeyBanc also downgraded the stock.

